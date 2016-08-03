Manchester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

Jesus, who was named the best newcomer in the Brazilian Serie A Campeonato in 2015, will remain with his current club until December 2016 before moving to the Etihad in January 2017.

The striker is in the Brazilian squad attempting to win the Olympic gold medal, the only major title they have never won, at their home Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"Manchester City is one of the best clubs in the world so I'm really pleased to sign," Jesus told the club's official website.

"We have many great talents in the team and a fantastic manager in Pep Guardiola that I can learn so much from."

Gabriel joined Palmeiras in 2013 and earned a reputation as one of Brazilian football's brightest talents with 54 goals in 48 youth team matches.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)