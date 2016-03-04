Football Soccer - Liverpool v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 2/3/16Manchester City's Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Manchester City cannot afford to make any more mistakes if they hope to launch a serious bid for the Premier League title this campaign, captain Vincent Kompany has said.

Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Liverpool condemned City to their third successive league defeat for the first time since 2008 and left them fourth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Leicester City with a game in hand.

"We can't make any more mistakes but I didn't expect all the other teams to lose," central defender Kompany told British media, referring to midweek losses for title-chasing rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

"It is an awkward season... good for the fans but you can't predict anything, can you? If there is one guarantee for this season, it is nothing is sure."

City, who have failed to win back-to-back league games since October, slumped to their eighth league loss of their campaign on Wednesday and Manuel Pellegrini's side will be looking to get back on track at home to bottom side Aston Villa on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)