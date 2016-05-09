Manchester City's Vincent Kompany waves to fans as he walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injury.Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany's thigh injury will keep him out for four months, the Belgium team doctor said, meaning he will miss the start of the next campaign under new manager Pep Guardiola.

The Belgian international defender, who picked up the injury in City's 1-0 Champions League semi-final defeat at Real Madrid last week, said on Saturday he would miss next month's European Championship in France.

"There will be an operation. Then there's a period of relative rest to let everything heal. Then you have the active phase. It will take about four months to get Vincent match-fit again," the doctor, Lieven Maesschalck, told Belgium's Radio 1 on Sunday.

Maesschalck believes Kompany can still play at the highest level despite the defender's career being blighted by a series of injuries during his eight-year stay at City, where Bayern Munich boss Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini on July 1.

Asked if would have to stop playing for Belgium to give his body a chance to recover, Maesschalck said: "No, that's not an option. It's also not necessary for his body. There is no problem.

"This is a bio-mechanical thing to sort out. We must look forward to a great future for Vincent of at least five years."

City end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Swansea City on Sunday, relying on results elsewhere to go their way as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru and Philip Blenkinsop in Belgium; Editing by Alison Williams)