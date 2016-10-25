Manchester City's injury-plagued captain Vincent Kompany is hoping to steer clear of the treatment table from now on by paying more attention to medical advice.

The 30-year-old defender returned from his latest spell on the sidelines to make his first Premier League start since April in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Southampton.

"I've been out for six months. I've had to make one commitment to the medical staff, which was that I'd be honest towards them with my feelings, and that I would listen to them when they made a decision," Kompany told British media.

"I told them how I felt the day before the game and they made the decision for me. I wanted to play, of course, that wasn't even in doubt, but I've just made this commitment to listen to them a little bit more."

City, who are on top of the league on goal difference ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool, face Manchester United in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday before travelling to face West Bromwich Albion in the league three days later.

