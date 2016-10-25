England's Watson out for up to a month
LONDON England's Anthony Watson will miss the start of the Six Nations after being ruled out for three to four weeks, with a hamstring injury, coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday.
Manchester City's injury-plagued captain Vincent Kompany is hoping to steer clear of the treatment table from now on by paying more attention to medical advice.
The 30-year-old defender returned from his latest spell on the sidelines to make his first Premier League start since April in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Southampton.
"I've been out for six months. I've had to make one commitment to the medical staff, which was that I'd be honest towards them with my feelings, and that I would listen to them when they made a decision," Kompany told British media.
"I told them how I felt the day before the game and they made the decision for me. I wanted to play, of course, that wasn't even in doubt, but I've just made this commitment to listen to them a little bit more."
City, who are on top of the league on goal difference ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool, face Manchester United in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday before travelling to face West Bromwich Albion in the league three days later.
Stoke City striker Bojan Krkic has moved to Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona's title hopes were dented as they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Sunday in a game shrouded in controversy after the champions were denied a goal despite the ball clearly crossing the line.