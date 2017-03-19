Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
March 19 - MANCHESTER CITY 1 LIVERPOOL 1
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
City, in third place, stayed a point ahead of the Merseysiders with a game in hand thanks to Sergio Aguero's equalising goal.
Knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco in midweek, City fell behind when full back Gael Clichy conceded a penalty six minutes after halftime and James Milner scored from the spot against his old club.
Liverpool, who had come into the game more after a slow start, were pegged back 18 minutes later when Aguero scored from Kevin de Bruyne's fine low cross.
De Bruyne then hit a post and Adam Lallana missed badly for Liverpool in an exciting finish.
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.