Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is back to full fitness ahead of his team's trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, after successfully playing more than an hour for the under-23 team earlier this week.

The 27-year-old Croat has struggled with a knee injury that has kept him out of Liverpool's last five games, including league defeats to Hull City and Leicester City.

Manager Juergen Klopp observed the Premier League 2 encounter as Lovren, who forms one half of Liverpool's first-choice centre back pairing alongside Joel Matip, played 75 minutes in a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday.

"I think he could have completed the full game if he wanted to but we were happy to get to 75 and he was happy with that," U-23 interim boss Mike Garrity told British media.

"He looked strong and his authority and experience was really nice for the boys out there.

"It's nice for him because he obviously wants to get back in the frame and wants to put himself in front of the manager and tell him he's fit. He's obviously showed that."

Fourth-placed Liverpool, who beat third-placed City 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December and are unbeaten against their top-six rivals this season, will be looking for their third league win in a row on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)