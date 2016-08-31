Manchester City's 25-year-old France defender Eliaquim Mangala has moved to Valencia on a season-long loan deal, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

He joined City from Porto for about 32 million pounds in August 2014 but has struggled to establish himself after making 48 Premier League appearances under the club's former manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Mangala, who has not featured for new coach Pep Guardiola this season, becomes the fourth player to leave the Etihad Stadium on deadline day following the departures of Wilfried Bony, Samir Nasri and England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The defender, who played at Euro 2016 on home soil, won the League Cup with City last season and arrives at Valencia as a replacement for Shkodran Mustafi, who joined Arsenal on Tuesday.

