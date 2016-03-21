Football Soccer - Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 20/3/16Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the first goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Football Soccer - Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 20/3/16Manchester United fans celebrate with players at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Football Soccer - Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 20/3/16Manchester City fans clash with Manchester United fans as they are seperated by police at the end of the matchReuters / Phil NobleLivepic

Football Soccer - Manchester City v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 20/3/16Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard celebrate at the end of the matchReuters / Phil NobleLivepic

Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United teenager Marcus Rashford wrote another chapter in his fairytale introduction to top-flight football, scoring a brilliant goal to secure a 1-0 win in his first derby match against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 18-year-old local hero, who also netted on his Europa League debut and in his first Premier League game, endeared himself further to United fans with a dazzling piece of skill after a quarter of an hour to stun the Etihad Stadium crowd.

After being freed by Juan Mata, Rashford sped past Martin Demichelis, leaving the defender on his backside, before side-footing coolly past the advancing Joe Hart.

The youngster should have been awarded a penalty just before halftime after another rash challenge from the hapless Demichelis, whose torment was ended when he was brought off soon after halftime.

At 18 years and 141 days, Rashford became the youngest player in the Premier League era to score in the derby, leaving his manager Louis van Gaal delighted with his extraordinary progress.

"He is a real striker and that's why I let him stay in that position," Van Gaal told Sky Sports.

"He can score goals but he's also an attacking point and runs the channels. I like him very much. He's just 18 so we have to wait and see how consistent he is.

"Rashford is very quick and Demichelis looked like the years are catching up with him. He was a very good defender, he was my centre-back at Bayern (Munich) but that is the life of football."

Rashford provided the cutting edge that the home side lacked and, though City piled on the pressure in the second half, the usually deadly Sergio Aguero headed against the post and had tow other glaring misses.

City's defeat in the 171st Manchester derby virtually ends their lingering hopes of regaining the title they won in 2014.

They are fourth, 15 points behind leaders Leicester City and one point clear of their sixth-placed Old Trafford neighbours.

To make things worse, City's England goalkeeper Hart had to be taken off moments after the break, damaging his calf after rushing off his line to challenge United striker Anthony Martial following Demichelis' poor, under-hit back pass.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)