Manchester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old Colombia international Marlos Moreno from Atletico Nacional, the Premier League side said on Saturday.

Moreno, who has signed a five-year contract with City, now moves to La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna on loan until the end of the current season.

No fee was disclosed although media reports said City had agreed a deal of some 4.75 million pounds.

"Marlos is an excellent prospect who has already broken into his national team," Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain told the club website "He's a versatile player, still learning, but we believe he has a fantastic future in the game and with City.

"He makes and scores goals and is an intelligent footballer, we're delighted to have signed him."

Moreno shone in Atletico Nacional's Copa Liberatadores-winning campaign last season and made his international debut for Colombia in March 2015.

