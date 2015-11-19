Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has ruled himself out of action for three months due to a hamstring injury but insists he will return "better than ever".

Nasri strained his hamstring in City's 5-1 over Bournemouth on Oct. 17 and has not played for the club since, though manager Manuel Pellegrini was hopeful he would recover in time for Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Liverpool.

In addition to the Liverpool game, Nasri is set to miss several other important league matches, including against Southampton on Nov. 28 and Arsenal on Dec. 21.

"What doesn't kill you make you stronger. I will be back better than ever see you in 3 months," the 28-year-old said on Twitter on Wednesday, while a picture on his Instagram account showed him on crutches.

