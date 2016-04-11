Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is eager to make up for lost time following a six month injury layoff and to prove his worth to incoming manager Pep Guardiola who takes over in July.

Nasri, who injured his thigh in October, made his first Premier League start in 13 months and scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion to keep City in pole position to clinch the final Champions League spot.

"When the pre-season is going to start I am going to be fresh so I hope that will help me and I will try to perform because when you have been out for so long you are more hungry when you come back," Nasri told British media.

"You don't want to waste your time. You want to be back with a bang. If I stay working with Pep Guardiola, if he wants me, he's just going to be a lucky man because I will be really hungry. I am the type of player for his philosophy."

Manuel Pellegrini's men head into their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris St Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday with a slight advantage after the first game ended 2-2 in Paris last week.

