West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
LONDON Samir Nasri has left Manchester City for Sevilla on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Like goalkeeper Joe Hart, who joined Torino on loan earlier, the former French international midfielder does not feature in new manager Pep Guardiola's plans.
Nasri, 29, joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and helped them win two Premier League titles.
Badly affected by injuries last season, he started only four league games, but came on during Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham United for his 176th appearance.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.