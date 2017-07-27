City's Otamendi welcomes competition driven by new signings

(Reuters) - Manchester City's new signings will increase competition for first-team places and motivate every player to give their 100 percent, defender Nicolas Otamendi has said.

After a trophyless campaign, City have splurged in the transfer window, signing six players including defenders Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

"It's always positive when there's this much competition," Otamendi told reporters. "It doesn't allow for any of the players to relax, you always have to give 100 percent.

"It makes it complicated to choose the starting XI but that's why we need to have a strong pre-season.

"This season, obviously we've got good quality players and that's always a great thing to have. The ultimate goal is to get titles. Unfortunately we weren't able to do that last season so that's a big goal for us."

Argentina defender Otamendi said there was no bad blood between him and City team mate Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian suffered a broken eye socket when the duo collided during an international friendly in June.

"It's all good with Gabriel. We had a great game and I actually spoke to him in the locker room after the game," Otamendi added.

"We're all good as teammates -- we're used to being able to compete tough on the field and obviously it didn't work out for him. But it's good."