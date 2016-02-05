Manchester City's top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday and the game against third-placed Tottenham Hotspur the next weekend could be a "turning point", defender Bacary Sagna said in an interview published on Friday.

Manuel Pellegrini's men, in second, are three points behind Leicester and head into the Saturday's game looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.

City's explosive striker Argentine Sergio Aguero is on top form, scoring five goals in his last three league games.

"This game and Tottenham next week could be a turning point in our season and we have to make sure that it is a positive one - every game is going to be a battle from now on and we can't afford to drop any points," Sagna told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

Sagna also singled out the league's leading goalscorer Jamie Vardy, with 18 goals, for praise and said that the striker's remarkable rise should inspire other players, especially in the lower leagues.

"I was impressed with Vardy. He's very clever with his movement and runs and the goal he scored against Liverpool in midweek was crazy and shows he can score goals from anywhere," Sagna said.

"He was playing in the lower leagues just a few years ago and I think he's a great example for all players ... that you should never stop believing and that if you work hard, anything is possible."

