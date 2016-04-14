Manchester City right back Bacary Sagna has urged his team mates to try and win the Champions League trophy as a perfect farewell gift to their outgoing manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Current Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola will replace Pellegrini in July, taking over a side who have qualified for the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition for the first time following a 3-2 aggregate victory over Paris St Germain.

"It would be the best (to win it for the manager) but we still have a lot of work to do to achieve that... Getting to a semi-final is massive," Sagna told British media.

City are currently 15 points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City with six games to play but the 33-year-old Frenchman was upbeat with the team's Champions League display.

"We gave the best answer to anyone who doubts us by qualifying for the semi-final. As a team we've shown we deserve to be one of the best in Europe... We want to fight. We had to step up.

"It's all about the titles and the trophies. I want to win those. They give you the best feeling. We'll do everything to go through. I joined this club to win trophies."

City will be joined by 10-time European winners Real Madrid, German champions Bayern Munich and Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last four, the draw for which be held on Friday.

City will travel to 10th-placed Chelsea in their next Premier League match on Saturday.

