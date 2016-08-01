Leroy Sane of Schalke 04 scores a goal against Sparta Prague during their Europa League group K soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in this October 22, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Leroy Sane has travelled to England ahead of a proposed move to Premier League club Manchester City, the German winger's side Schalke 04 have confirmed.

The 20-year-old, who has not travelled with the Bundesliga club for a training camp in Austria, scored eight goals and had six assists for Schalke last season as the club finished fifth in the league table.

"Leroy #Sane is currently in Manchester and will not be travelling with #Schalke to the training camp," Schalke tweeted on their verified account (@s04_en) on Monday.

The promising youngster had asked to leave Schalke, the club's director confirmed last month, and British media reports said that the deal could be worth around 30 million pounds.

Sane was also part of Joachim Loew's Germany squad for the European Championship, making a late substitute appearance in the 2-0 defeat against France in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)