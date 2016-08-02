Football Soccer - Germany v Slovakia - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - 26/6/16Germany's Leroy Sane on the pitch before the game REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

German winger Leroy Sane has agreed to a five-year deal to join Manchester City from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

No financial details of the contract were disclosed but British media reported that City had paid 37 million pounds ($48.96 million) for the 20-year-old, who is the club's fifth signing of the close season.

Sane scored eight goals and made six assists for Schalke last season as the club finished fifth in the standings.

"I feel really good, I'm happy to be here and happy that it has all worked out. Now I can settle here in Manchester and play for City," Sane told the club's website. (www.mancity.com)

Manager Pep Guardiola, who spent the last three seasons at German champions Bayern Munich before taking over at Manchester City in July, says Sane is a welcome addition to the squad.

"He is a special talent, and an exciting player that I think our supporters will enjoy watching. He has great technical ability, is comfortable on the ball and there is much to admire about the way he plays football," Guardiola said.

"He is fast, enjoys creating chances for others, works hard for the team and scores goals, too. He also has a very positive attitude and will fit in well with our squad."

Sane was also part of Joachim Loew's Germany team for the 2016 European Championship, where he made a late substitute appearance in their 2-0 semi-final defeat to France last month.

City kick off their 2016-17 campaign against Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on Aug. 13.

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)