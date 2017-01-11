Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 2/1/17 Manchester City's David Silva is down after sustaining a injury Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield - 31/12/16 Manchester City's David Silva and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the game Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Midfielder David Silva enjoys the competitive nature of the Premier League but the Spaniard is refusing to become obsessed about winning another league title with Manchester City.

The 31-year-old has already won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup in the last six seasons at the club and is a regular starter under manager Pep Guardiola.

"I have been here for an eternity and I am happy," Silva, told the British media.

"I like lots of things, the competitiveness every weekend. But personally I just try to work day to day -- I do not get obsessed with thinking about titles."

Having racked up two European Championship titles and a World Cup trophy with Spain, Silva is also determined to deliver more success to his national side.

"The truth is that this new phase with them is very exciting," he added.

"We maintain the same motivation with the group and this is what is important in order to do great things and bring more happy moments."

Manchester City are currently fourth in the league after 20 games on 42 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea.

City have also qualified for the round of 16 in the Champions League and will host French side Monaco on Feb. 21.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)