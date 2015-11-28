LONDON Manchester City climbed back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with manager Manuel Pellegrini hoping the good news will continue with striker Sergio Aguero being given an injury all-clear.

Aguero hobbled off with a grimace in the 63rd minute after appearing to turn his ankle during a 3-1 win over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium that took City to the number one spot on goal difference from Leicester City.

Pellegrini said the Argentine, who has just returned after a six-week absence with a hamstring problem, was taken off as a precaution.

"It's important to see with the medical staff how he recovers ... it's hopefully nothing serious," Pellegrini told reporters.

"I spoke with Aguero before the game and we said he would play 65 minutes. He has a kick on his heel but nothing important."

A fit Aguero remains key to Pellegrini's plans as the Chilean could at least ponder a change of fortunes after a traumatic week for City.

Following a 4-1 home thumping by Liverpool and a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Juventus and, as conjecture grows about his future with Pep Guardiola's name linked with the City job this week, Pellegrini needed a tonic.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph and Aleksandar Kolarov provided just that. "It was a very important reaction," the manager said.

"I was very pleased. It was important to get three points against a team who were unbeaten away."

(Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)