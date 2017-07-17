Man City must win trophies next season, says Sterling

(Reuters) - Manchester City have spent heavily in the close season to strengthen an already powerful squad and midfielder Raheem Sterling says winning the Premier League is the top priority.

City, who last won the title in 2014 and finished 15 points behind champions Chelsea last season, have added goalkeeper Ederson for a reported 34.7 million pounds ($44.92 million), midfielder Bernardo Silva for 43 million pounds and defender Kyle Walker for 50 million pounds.

Sterling said all the pieces were in place for a title run.

"We need to be winning trophies; we need to be getting that Premier League title back," the 22-year-old told the club's website. (www.mancity.com)

"For me, that's the most important thing for next year – to be the best team in England and we've already made some fantastic signings this summer that will only strengthen an already strong squad."

City will begin their pre-season campaign against Manchester United in the United States on Thursday in the International Champions Cup.

"We've made sure we put the work in during the off period – our runs and our exercises – to come back ready for pre-season and we've been working hard all last week," Sterling said.

"We want to be firing from the first minute. Pre-season will be tough but we're really looking forward to it, especially playing Man United in the States.

"It will be an amazing experience and as always, a tough game against them."

City will also face Spanish champions Real Madrid and last season's Premier League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur on their U.S. tour.

($1 = 0.7644 pounds)