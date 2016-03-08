Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is learning a lot from his team mate Sergio Aguero as he bids to improve his killer instinct in front of goal.

Argentine striker Aguero has scored 94 Premier League goals since his debut in 2011 while Sterling has bagged 11 this season, equalling his best return in a single campaign.

"I have been working on my finishing -- it's something I want to do. Obviously, we have players in the team like Sergio who you can look at and improve your game, and it's no different for me," Sterling told the Manchester Evening News.

"He is a world-class striker and someone I can look up to, so it's always nice to have someone like him you can watch and see how they finish."

Sterling, who joined City from Liverpool for 49 million pounds ($69.8 million) last year, was guarded about his goals for the rest of the campaign.

"It isn't near my target. But it's a personal target, not to put in the press," the 21-year-old said.

"With 10 games to go I have matched my record in terms of goals at Liverpool, which is 11 so far. Hopefully I can go on and reach the target I set myself for my first season."

Manuel Pellegrini's side, who are fourth in the table and 10 points behind leaders Leicester City with a game in hand, travel to relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday.

