Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows that if he fails to turn around his team's flagging results he could face the sack but the Spaniard is determined to stick with his style of play.

City made a flying start under him, winning their first 10 games in all competitions. However, they have won four in 15 since and are fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

"Football does not exist as a long project," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday. "You have to win immediately and if you don’t win, you are in trouble. The boss and the chairman are going to decide.

"I feel like they trust me but the reality is that you have to win. Anything can happen. Our position depends on the results.

"When I came here I knew I had to win immediately. It is unfair in many cases but the big companies and the big businesses in the world, if something doesn’t work, you have to find a solution," said Guardiola.

"Normally the guy who has to go is the guy who has to help the players reach the best level."

Guardiola made it clear he has no intention of quitting City after taking over at the start of the season from Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.

"I'm not leaving ... I achieved what I achieved because I am a fighter," said the Spaniard who won 21 trophies in seven years as manager at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola also launched a staunch defence of his preferred possession-based style of play, saying the team's poor form would not force him to compromise.

"No way. We are going to play the way I feel. I believe in the way I like to play," he said ahead of Wednesday's league game at home to Watford.

"Of course I have to adapt but that doesn't mean I change the way I believe. You have to play in this kind of way. It's the best way. I thought maybe it would be shorter to adapt but I am pretty sure it will happen."

City were beaten 4-2 by champions Leicester City on Saturday and against Watford will bid to avoid losing back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

