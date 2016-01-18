Football Soccer - Norwich City v Manchester City - FA Cup Third Round - Carrow Road - 9/1/16Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta in action with Norwich City's Vadis Odjidja OfoeAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio,...

Manchester City right back Pablo Zabaleta has ruled out a move away from the club during the January transfer window after British media linked the defender with a switch to Italian side Inter Milan.

Two knee injuries have disrupted the 31-year-old's season and he made only his third start in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

"I want to finish the season here and am not thinking of going anywhere in January," Zabaleta told British media.

"It's January, and everything comes from the media about players coming in or going out but I am 100 per cent focused on City at the moment."

However, Zabaleta, who is facing strong competition for a starting spot from Bacary Sagna, refused to rule out a possible exit during the close season, especially with just one year left on his contract.

"At the end of this season I will have one more year left on my contract. Normally the end of this season will be the time to decide what we will do," the Argentina international said.

Saturday's win meant third-placed City reduced the gap with leaders Arsenal to just a point after 22 games.

Manuel Pellegrini's men travel to take on sixth-placed West Ham United for a league match on Saturday.

