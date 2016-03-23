Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
LONDON Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling could be out of action for up to eight weeks due to a groin injury, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old, signed from Liverpool for a British record 49 million pounds last year, was hurt during the Manchester derby defeat by United on Sunday.
He will miss City's Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain and will need to prove his fitness to play for England in the European Championship starting in June.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.