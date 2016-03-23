LONDON Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling could be out of action for up to eight weeks due to a groin injury, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, signed from Liverpool for a British record 49 million pounds last year, was hurt during the Manchester derby defeat by United on Sunday.

He will miss City's Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain and will need to prove his fitness to play for England in the European Championship starting in June.

