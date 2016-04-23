Football Soccer - Manchester City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 23/4/16Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini with Stoke manager Mark Hughes shake hands after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepic

Football Soccer - Manchester City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 23/4/16Manchester City's Yaya Toure receives treatment after sustaining an injury as Joe Hart looks onAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepic

Football Soccer - Manchester City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 23/4/16Stoke's Glenn Whelan and Marc Muniesa look dejected after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepic

Manchester City thrashed Stoke City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to leapfrog Arsenal into third place in the Premier League.

City's 19-year-old Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice, in the 64th and 74th minutes, and was brought down for the penalty in the 43rd minute from which Sergio Aguero scored has 16th goal in as many games this year.

Fernando headed City's opener from Jesus Navas's 35th-minute corner. Stoke have now conceded four goals in each of their last three games.

Iheanacho will be hoping to retain his starting slot for City's Champions League semi-final first-leg game against Real Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)