The winner of Saturday's Championship (second tier) showdown between Middlesbrough and Brighton are guaranteed at least 170 million pounds ($246.4 million) with their promotion to the Premier League, according to Deloitte.

That figure could grow by about 41 percent if the promoted team avoids relegation in their first season in the top flight.

Teams will earn a minimum of 95 million pounds for a year in the Premier League next term, thanks to the new bumper TV rights deal that is worth 5.14 billion pounds over the next three seasons.

The remainder of the 170 million pound windfall will be made up of parachute payments over the next two seasons for teams that are relegated.

"Promotion to the Premier League provides clubs with the resources to make strategic investments on and off the pitch," said Richard Battle, senior manager in Deloitte's sports business group.

"While the short-term priority is usually investment in the playing squad, a strong emphasis on ongoing financial stability can leave a club well positioned for the future -- whether or not they survive that first season.

Leaders Burnley have already secured promotion after beating Queens Park Rangers 1-0 on Monday, while Middlesbrough currently sit above Brighton on goal difference going into the last fixture of the season.

A third berth is also available for the winners of a playoff tournament involving the sides that finish from third to sixth.

($1 = 0.6901 pounds)

