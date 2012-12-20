Swansea City's Michu scores a goal during their English Premier League football match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, South Wales December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City striker Michu says he will keep going for the ball even it means getting hurt after being knocked flat by Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on Sunday.

Lloris caught Michu on the head when punching clear late in Tottenham's 1-0 win and the Spaniard lay motionless on the pitch for a while before recovering.

Michu, the joint top scorer in the Premier League, said his headache did not clear until Tuesday but he would not pull out of a similar situation against Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium this Sunday.

"It was a big collision between me and Lloris," Michu told the Swansea club website (www.swanseacity.net) "We both went after the ball and it was unfortunate for me that he just got there first.

"I am a player who wants to win the ball and if that means getting hurt in the process then that's fine.

"If the opportunity arises again this Sunday against Manchester United, I will go through it again - I won't be pulling out of any challenge like that because I want to score for my team."

Michu has hit 12 league goals this season, the same tally as Robin van Persie who is expected to lead the line for league leaders United.

"We have lost two league games in a row now and, although Manchester United are a massive club, we need to pick up points," said Michu.

"They have great players, but so do the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal. We managed to beat them, so we can take confidence from that."

Swansea are 10th in the Premier League.

(Reporting by Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)