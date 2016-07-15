Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
LONDON Valencia defender Antonio Barragan has joined promoted Middlesbrough on a three year contract, the Premier League side said on Friday.
The 29-year-old right-back was on Liverpool's books as an 18-year-old, making just one appearance in a Champions League qualifier, and becomes the sixth summer signing by Boro's Spanish manager Aitor Karanka.
Spanish goalkeeper Victor Valdes arrived from Manchester United on a two-year contract last week.
Defensive midfielder Marten De Roon, winger Viktor Fischer, defenders Bernardo Espinosa and Jordan McGhee have also been recruited by Middlesbrough, who won promotion from the Championship last season.
"He (Barragan) is a player we know a lot about and he is a good addition to the squad," Karanka told the club website (www.mfc.co.uk). "He is a good lad, and he has played a lot of games for Valencia.
"He knows this country as well because he was at Liverpool as a young player."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.