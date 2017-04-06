LONDON Here are four memorable matches between Middlesbrough and Burnley:

FA Cup, quarter-final, March 1 1947

Middlesbrough 1 Burnley 1

This post-war Cup tie was remembered more for the crowd than the game. The official attendance at Ayresome Park was 53,025, but another 5,000, including many who had travelled from East Lancashire, were left locked outside in the freezing weather.

The Evening Gazette in Teesside reported that Chief Constable Edwards placated the crowd outside by giving a running report of the game through the main gates but inside there were complaints of dangerous over-crowding. "The failure to close the gates before 53,000 had secured admission was criminal. It was a miracle there was not a serious accident," one Boro fan wrote in a letter to the paper.

On the field, Geoff Walker put the home side ahead just before the break but Burnley equalised through Welsh international inside forward Billy Morris. Burnley won the replay 1-0 on their way to the final where they lost to Charlton Athletic.

Football League Division Two (now Championship), November 4 1972

Middlesbrough 3 Burnley 3

A game between two teams pushing for promotion and still remembered in Burnley for a late comeback to earn a point on the way to the title. Although the Teesiders finished the campaign behind Burnley in fourth place, they were the better team on the day.

Burnley took the lead in the 21st minute through Colin Waldron but 15 minutes later the home side drew level with a David Mills header. After the interval, Northern Ireland international Eric McMordie got on the end of a long ball from John Craggs to put Boro in front.

The Clarets looked set for their first defeat of the season when John Hickton headed Middlesbrough into a 3-1 lead in the 78th minute. But with ten minutes left, Burnley forward Paul Fletcher headed home a Dougie Collins cross.

Burnley threw men forward in a desperate search for an equaliser eventually achieved by Martin Dobson's thundering header. The England international was the hero at a ground where he had previously broken a leg and, in another game, scored an own goal in a 1-0 loss.

Dec 18, 1994 Football League Division One

Burnley 0 Middlesbrough 3

Scottish striker John Hendrie scored all three goals for Boro at Turf Moor as they marched on to the title and promotion to the top flight.

It was Middlesbrough's final season at Ayresome Park before their move to the Riverside Stadium and Hendrie was to score the last two goals at the old home.

With former Manchester United and England captain Bryan Robson as manager, Middlesbrough stormed back into the top tier after a two-year absence and this emphatic win was a sign of just how good Robson's side were.

Hendrie finished top scorer that season with 15 goals. Curiously, his son Luke is currently on Burnley's books, on loan at Scottish club Kilmarnock this season.

April 19, 2016, Football League Championship

Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 1

This game remains fresh in the memory for both teams after their neck-and-neck tussle for promotion last season. Boro went into the game two points ahead of Burnley and, after a tight battle, former Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes put the visitors ahead from close range in the 70th minute.

A crucial three points -- and massive morale booster -- looked to be heading the way of Aitor Karanka's team but in the second minute of injury time, Burnley defender Michael Keane forced home a corner and extended Burnley's unbeaten run to 20 games.

Both teams went on to win promotion with Burnley going up as champions and, while Karanka has not survived as manager, most of the participants from this game will play at the Riverside on Saturday.

