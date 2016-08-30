Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal defender Calum Chambers signed for Premier League rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2014 but has failed to establish a regular first-team place. He has won three England caps.
"Calum was the player we were waiting for and he's going to help us a lot," Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka said in a statement.
Chambers was named last week in the England Under-21 squad to face Norway in next month's Euro 2017 qualifier.
(Reporting by Mark Greaves; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.