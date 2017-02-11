Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.
Victor Valdes made three crucial saves to keep Boro's hopes of a first win in eight league games alive, stopping a Romelu Lukaku shot in the first half and twice denying Ademola Lookman in the second, but his team did not capitalise at the other end.
Leighton Baines cleared a Ben Gibson header off the line from a corner as Boro dominated in the second half and Everton keeper Joel Robles made a brilliant save late on, palming a fierce header from Rudy Gestede over the bar.
The result means Everton stay seventh in the table, while Boro, who travel to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next, are still in 15th place, two points above the relegation zone.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.