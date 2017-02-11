Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Everton - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 11/2/17 Everton's Ross Barkley with Everton manager Ronald Koeman after being substituted Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Everton - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 11/2/17 Everton's Leighton Baines and Tom Davies applauds fans after the game Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.

Victor Valdes made three crucial saves to keep Boro's hopes of a first win in eight league games alive, stopping a Romelu Lukaku shot in the first half and twice denying Ademola Lookman in the second, but his team did not capitalise at the other end.

Leighton Baines cleared a Ben Gibson header off the line from a corner as Boro dominated in the second half and Everton keeper Joel Robles made a brilliant save late on, palming a fierce header from Rudy Gestede over the bar.

The result means Everton stay seventh in the table, while Boro, who travel to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace next, are still in 15th place, two points above the relegation zone.

