Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
AMSTERDAM Danish international Viktor Fisher has joined promoted Middlesbrough on a three-year contract from Ajax Amsterdam, the clubs said on Friday. The 21-year-old winger, who has won eight caps, was under contact to the Dutch league runners-up until the end of next season but has moved to the English Premier League for an undisclosed fee.
Fisher won the Dutch title with Ajax in 2013 and 2014, playing 111 matches and scoring 31 goals, but he struggled last year with a hamstring injury.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.