West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
LONDON Middlesbrough have signed the United States goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the newly promoted Premier League club announced on Friday.
"Guzan, who was with Aston Villa last season, becomes Aitor Karanka’s eighth senior signing of the summer and has agreed a two-year deal," said their official website (www.mfc.co.uk).
"The 31-year-old made 34 appearances for Villa last season and played every game for Juergen Klinsmann’s USA squad in the summer as they reached the Copa America semi-final.
"He brings a wealth of Premier League experience to bolster Boro’s goalkeeper options further, having spent seven seasons at Villa Park."
Guzan moved to Villa in 2008, as understudy to another American goalkeeper in Brad Friedel, whose consistency meant his opportunities were limited for several years.
Boro finished runners-up in the Championship (second tier) last season, earning a return to the top level for the first time since 2009.
LIBREVILLE Egypt made a slow start on their return to the African Nations Cup after a seven-year absence, but have reached the semi-finals without conceding and are getting stronger as the tournament progresses.
LONDON Pumped with confidence after an unbeaten 2016, England could be set for a rude awakening when the Six Nations start this weekend, with the rugby extravaganza more open than it has been for years, All Black great Richie McCaw told Reuters on Tuesday.