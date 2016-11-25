Manager Aitor Karanka has hailed his Middlesbrough side for showing great character and spirit in the absence of skipper Grant Leadbitter and deputy George Friend.

Midfielder Leadbitter will only return in the summer after a hernia operation, while defender Friend suffered a knee injury during training last week and will miss the next few games.

"To have leaders in the team is good and we have a few of them here, but it is most important to have a good spirit and the team has shown how strong that spirit is here," Karanka told the club website (www.mfc.co.uk).

Centre back Ben Gibson, 23, led Middlesbrough during their 1-0 loss to Chelsea at home on Sunday.

"Ben has been wearing the armband but his role is the same. Everyone respects him. He is young and is from the Academy, but he is more mature than his age," the Spanaird said.

Karanka said Brazilian Fabio da Silva, who made his league debut for the club at left back on Sunday, has done well.

"Fabio has been training really well. He knew it was going to be difficult for him because we have George in his position," Karanka added.

"It is only George who is expected to be out this week.

"We don't currently know how long (he will be sidelined). I prefer to think it is three or four weeks."

Middlesbrough have 11 points from 12 games are placed 15th in the league.

They travel to Leicester, who are a point and place ahead of them, on Saturday for their next league game.

