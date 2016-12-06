Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka says his newly-promoted side need to continue playing the way they have over their last few matches and guard against complacency if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Boro have held Arsenal to a goalless draw, beaten Bournemouth, drawn at Manchester City and Leicester City and tasted defeat just once in their last six matches, a 1-0 loss to league leaders Chelsea.

Monday's 1-0 victory over Hull City, courtesy of a headed goal from the outstanding Gaston Ramirez, gave them their third win of the season and took them to 13th in the table.

"Playing the way we have in the last five or six games, that is how we will go forward," Karanka told the club's website (www.mfc.co.uk)

"We are a recently-promoted team. We've done nothing yet and in the Premier League you can't be complacent. The best way to add experience is winning and adding points. Now we are up to 15 and we have to keep going."

Middlesbrough controlled most of the game against Hull, who were promoted from the championship with them.

"I think we deserved the win. We had a lot of chances, we had a lot of possession and finally, we got the goal," the former Real Madrid player and assistant coach added.

"Then when we scored, we showed our experience and managed the game well. I am really proud of the team because every Premier League game is different and difficult."

Boro travel to 12th-placed Southampton on Sunday.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)