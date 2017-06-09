Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.

Monk, 38, left Leeds last month only days after Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani took over the club, rejecting an offer to extend his stay at Elland Road.

The former Swansea City boss joined Leeds at the start of last season and guided them to seventh in the second-tier Championship, just missing out on a playoff spot.

Middlesbrough finished 19th and were relegated from the Premier League after registering just five wins from 38 games under previous managers Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew.

Agnew, who took over from Karanka in March till the end of the campaign, could not prevent Boro's drop.

Monk will be officially unveiled at a news conference on Monday.

