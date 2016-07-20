Football Soccer - Valencia vs Rapid Wien - Europa League - Round of 32 - Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain, 18/02/16.Valencia's Alvaro Negredo celebrates after he scored a goal. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Middlesbrough have signed Spain forward Alvaro Negredo from Valencia on a season-long loan deal, the newly-promoted English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who scored 11 goals for Valencia in 30 games last season, played in England for Manchester City, where he won the league title, having joined the club from Sevilla.

He becomes 'Boro manager Aitor Karanka's second close-season signing from Valencia after defender Antonio Barragan.

Spanish goalkeeper Victor Valdes, defensive midfielder Marten De Roon, winger Viktor Fischer plus defenders Bernardo Espinosa and Jordan McGhee have also been brought in by Middlesbrough, who were Championship runers-up last season.

"The club is set to strengthen even further in readiness for the new Premier League (season) after agreeing a deal to sign Alvaro Negredo from Valencia CF," 'Boro said on their website (www.mfc.co.uk).

"The Spanish international, a member of their successful Euro 2012 squad, is set to join on a season-long loan once all the paperwork is complete."

Middlesbrough will mark their return to the top flight when they host Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Aug. 13.

