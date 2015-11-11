James Milner has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Spain and France after the Liverpool midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in their Europa League win over Rubin Kazan last week, the Football Association said.

England are set to play European champions Spain on Friday and France on Nov. 17.

The 29-year-old, who has 57 caps, missed Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

