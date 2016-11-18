LONDON Manchester United host fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Although Arsene Wenger's side are unbeaten in all competitions since the opening day of the season and just two points off top spot, Arsenal have not beaten sixth-placed United for over a decade at Old Trafford.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Paul Ansorge - Rant Cast By United Rant

"I think Manchester United have been a little bit better this season than they are being given credit for. There are some pretty big problems and it seems like (manager) Jose Mourinho knows that.

"If United score first on Saturday then they are going to win and vice versa. We have seen that their team confidence is precarious and some recent performances have shown a lack of collective belief that they can come back when they go behind. For that reason I think who scores first is massive.

"I wouldn't be happy with a draw. The relative merit of the two sides should tell you that a draw would be enough but United have left themselves with a points deficit so we are already at the point of the season where a draw simply isn't good enough.

"Mesut Ozil is absolutely wonderful and now we're seeing that he is really adapting to the Premier League.

"Fans are always proud to talk about how English football is different until it comes to analysing a player coming from another league who is having difficulty adapting. The Ozil factor is something people should be keeping in mind when they're writing off Paul Pogba (who joined from Juventus for a reported fee of $116 million).

"People have underestimated how good Pogba has been because of his price tag. He's had a couple of iffy games but that really is the worst of it. When he has been good he has been incredible.

"I remember a 2-0 win (in October 2004) where we stopped Arsenal going 50 league matches unbeaten and that was pretty special. They even had '50 not out' t-shirts on underneath."

Akhil Vyas, Arsenal Supporters Trust

"Arsenal fans never feel confident when they're travelling to Old Trafford. We haven't won there in the Premier League since 2006 and it's been a long 10 years. The fact that Arsene Wenger has never beaten Jose Mourinho in the league either adds to that.

"We would have felt confident if we were going into any other Premier League game this weekend. Manchester United is the one place where we always seem to struggle and perhaps it's psychological.

"Last season is a great example. Arsenal were playing well, United were having an awful season under Louis Van Gaal and they had so many injuries they only just put a team out - but they managed to beat us.

"You just don't know which Manchester United is going to turn up at the moment. I think it will help them that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended. Mourinho would usually be scared to drop him but now he's got no choice so Marcus Rashford will play upfront.

"I would love a win at Old Trafford on Saturday, but if we do I think it will only be by one goal. Although a draw is more likely, I am hoping we can sneak it.

"Hector Bellerin is a massive part of the way we play both defensively and offensively, so he will be a big loss for the next four weeks (as he is out with an ankle injury). He creates width and without him there there's a lot of our play that we will need to change and adapt.

"It's a big chance for Carl Jenkinson and the last time he played at Old Trafford was the 8-2 defeat (by United in August 2011) and he got sent off so it can't get any worse for him."

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)