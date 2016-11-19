Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19/11/16 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney applauds the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

MANCHESTER Wayne Rooney believes he was the victim of "disgraceful" treatment following the publication of photos that showed him socialising at England's team hotel when on international duty last weekend.

The England and Manchester United captain said he was shown a "lack of respect" by the media after he joined in a wedding party in between the matches against Scotland and Spain.

Rooney received criticism in some quarters, and backing in others, after the photos were sold to a newspaper and he ended up "unreservedly" apologising to interim England manager Gareth Southgate over the images which he did say were "inappropriate" for someone in his position.

After United's 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Saturday he was in less apologetic mood, annoyed the furore over his behaviour had failed to subside in the media.

"What's been going on is disgraceful," Rooney told reporters. "I'm proud to play for my country and I'm proud of my achievements.

"It's not finished yet. I think what's been going on is disgraceful. It shows a lack of respect and I think enough is enough. That's all I want to say."

United manager Jose Mourinho defended his captain on Friday, blaming England for not protecting him.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)