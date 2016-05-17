Man United cannot buy to weaken rivals anymore - Mourinho
The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford scored to lift Manchester United to a comfortable 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday that secured fifth place in the Premier League table.
The game was hastily rearranged after the match on Sunday was abandoned due to a bomb scare and the first half was very low key in front of a sparse Old Trafford crowd.
The one moment of quality produced a fine goal, however, just before the interval when United's French forward Anthony Martial injected pace down the left and Rashford stepped over his cross to leave Rooney with a simple finish.
The 18-year-old Rashford provided another example of his burgeoning talent with a clinical finish, his eighth goal since making his debut in February, in the 74th minute and Ashley Young added United's third before defender Chris Smalling's stoppage-time own goal gave Bournemouth a consolation.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
MELBOURNE Australian domestique Damien Howson claimed victory in the Herald Sun Tour on Sunday, holding off a couple of attacks from three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome over the fourth and final stage for his first overall race win.
LONDON Chelsea moved another step towards regaining the Premier League title with a 3-1 drubbing of Arsenal in the table-topping London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as only Tottenham Hotspur maintained their distant pursuit of the leaders.