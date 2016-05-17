Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Ashley Young scores the third goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Ashley Young celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Jesse Lingard after scoring the third goal for Manchester UnitedReuters / Andrew Yates

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Ashley Young celebrates with Wayne Rooney after scoring the third goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal applauds fans during a lap of honour after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Manchester United's Marcus Rashford walks off at half time with manager Louis van GaalAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Ashley Young celebrates with Jesse Lingard after scoring the third goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal during a lap of honour after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Manchester United's Wayne Rooney applauds fans during a lap of honour after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Ashley Young celebrates with Michael Carrick and team mates after scoring the third goal for Manchester UnitedAction Images via Reuters / Carl Recine

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/16Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and son Kai during a lap of honour after the gameReuters / Andrew Yates

Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford scored to lift Manchester United to a comfortable 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday that secured fifth place in the Premier League table.

The game was hastily rearranged after the match on Sunday was abandoned due to a bomb scare and the first half was very low key in front of a sparse Old Trafford crowd.

The one moment of quality produced a fine goal, however, just before the interval when United's French forward Anthony Martial injected pace down the left and Rashford stepped over his cross to leave Rooney with a simple finish.

The 18-year-old Rashford provided another example of his burgeoning talent with a clinical finish, his eighth goal since making his debut in February, in the 74th minute and Ashley Young added United's third before defender Chris Smalling's stoppage-time own goal gave Bournemouth a consolation.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)