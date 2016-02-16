Soccer player Nicky Butt attends the world premier of the film ''The Class of 92'' in London December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Manchester United have named former midfielder Nicky Butt as head of their academy as the club continues to overhaul their youth coaching set-up.

The 41-year-old, who was part of United's 'Class of 92' along with the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and David Beckham, made 387 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2004, winning six Premier League titles.

He returned to the club in 2012 as a reserve team coach and was named assistant to caretaker manager Giggs for the last four games of the 2013-14 season after David Moyes was sacked.

"I am delighted that Nicky has accepted the role of head of academy," United's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"Nicky has the traditions and heritage of this club in his blood and he is the natural choice."

Butt's appointment follows the departures of youth academy director Brian McClair last June and last week's exit of under-18s coach Paul McGuinness.

Butt said he felt honoured to be given the role.

"As someone who learned his trade in the United youth set-up, it's a huge honour now to be given the chance to lead the academy and to instil its values and attitudes to continue to create future generations of Manchester United players," he said.

