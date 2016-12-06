Phil Jones was left "gutted" when Manchester United once gain failed to close out a match from a promising position after conceding a late penalty against Everton at the weekend.

United have been held to draws in six of their last eight league games, including consecutive 1-1 draws against Arsenal, West Ham United and, on Sunday, Everton.

"We are losing too many points now. It's becoming a common trend, and we need to put that right quick," the England defender told the club website.(www.manutd.com)

"I can think of four or five games now where we have dominated but not managed to win. It's happened again and I'm gutted."

Manager Jose Mourinho said he thought United had been a bit unlucky not to have won some of the games but midfielder Juan Mata said he had no time for self-pity.

"We could just say that it was a pity and how helpless we feel when important points slip away at the end of games that you think you deserved to have won," he wrote in a blog on the club website.

"We have to look forward. Complaining about the bad luck is not worth it. We must close (out) the games and get what we deserve. That should be the only idea in our heads."

Sixth-placed United will hope to break the cycle on Sunday when they host Tottenham Hotspur, who are a spot above them in the league table.

