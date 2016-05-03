Football Soccer - Leicester City v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The King Power Stadium - 17/4/16Leicester's Robert Huth in action with West Ham's Emmanuel EmenikeReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini in action with Leicester's Danny DrinkwaterAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Leicester City's Danny Simpson and Wes Morgan in action with Manchester United's Marouane FellainiAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and Leicester City defender Robert Huth have been charged by the Football Association (FA) with violent conduct for an incident during Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw.

Fellaini appeared to elbow Huth in the 21st minute of the game at Old Trafford after having his hair pulled by the German defender.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but the charge was brought after a panel of three former elite referees viewed the video evidence and determined the players were guilty of a sending-off offence.

Fellaini and Huth are facing three-match suspensions, the standard punishment for violent conduct.

Both players have until Wednesday to reply to the charge, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).

Leicester City have already been crowned Premier League champions ahead of their final two games of the season.

Manchester United, who are still chasing fourth place and a Champions League qualification spot, have three league games remaining.

A three-match ban would leave Fellaini eligible to play in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on May 21.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)