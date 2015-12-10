Football Soccer - Manchester United v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group B - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 25/11/15Manchester United's Jesse Lingard looks dejected after missing a chance to scoreReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Winger Jesse Lingard has urged his Manchester United team mates to ignore the criticism coming their way and focus on the rest of the season after crashing out of the Champions League.

United exited Europe's premier competition with a 3-2 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday and manager Louis van Gaal was heavily criticised for a perceived negative playing style by several pundits and former players.

"Playing for Manchester United comes with a lot of pressure," Lingard was quoted as saying by the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"If you're out of a competition, you're going to get critics, they're going to start saying stuff. We've got to rise above that as a team, move on and concentrate on the next game."

United sit fourth in the Premier League table behind Manchester City on goal difference and visit 17th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

Van Gaal's men have struggled for fluency all season, scoring 20 goals in 15 Premier League matches -- the joint lowest in the top seven along with Crystal Palace -- and have struggled to finish off chances.

Midfielder Juan Mata is United's top scorer in the league with four goals, followed by youngster Anthony Marital on three. Captain Wayne Rooney and winger Memphis Depay are tied on two league goals apiece.

"We just need to stay positive. We're creating a lot of chances, we're just lacking that end product. But we're working on it and hopefully that will come in the next game," Lingard said.

"Obviously we're disappointed as a whole group and we've got to move on."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)