Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a doubt for Manchester United's derby against rivals Manchester City next weekend after picking up an injury on international duty with Armenia, the nation's football federation confirmed on Friday.

Captain and record scorer Mkhitaryan was replaced after 38 minutes of Armenia's 3-0 friendly defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Medical tests revealed a muscle injury in his left thigh, the Football Federation of Armenia confirmed in a statement on their official website. (www.ffa.am)

The injury has a recovery period of between a week to 10 days and rules Mkhitaryan out of Armenia's World Cup qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen on Sept. 4 and makes him a doubt for Jose Mourinho's first Manchester derby on Sept. 10.

The 27-year-old forward is yet to start a match for United since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal this summer, but he has impressed in three substitute appearances to date in the Premier League.

(Reporting by Ed Dove)