Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has no agreement in place to take over at Manchester United, Sky Sports television said on Friday quoting unnamed sources.
The 53-year-old Portuguese has been the long-time favourite with British bookmakers to succeed Louis van Gaal in the Old Trafford hot seat.
Mourinho, who has also coached Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto, has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea, for the second time in his career, when the 2014-15 Premier League champions were one point above the relegation zone in December.
The Londoners have since climbed to ninth in the table under interim manager Guus Hiddink and play their final game of the season at home to newly-crowned champions Leicester City on Sunday.
Van Gaal said on Friday that he expected to serve the final season of his United contract he signed in 2014.
"I have said I shall be here, that is my opinion, so the board has to decide if it is like that," the Dutchman told reporters.
United, who are fifth in the league, end their season with a home game against Bournemouth on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.