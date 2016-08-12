Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester United's Premier League rivals of playing a "defensive game" ahead of the coming campaign but is making no secret of his side's own title aspirations.

United recruited Mourinho to replace Louis van Gaal only six days after the Dutch manager won the FA Cup in May and have backed their manager extravagantly in the transfer market.

United paid a world-record transfer fee to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus, having already recruited Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during an ambitious window.

"Man United has to say on day one that we want to win the title," Mourinho told journalists on Friday. "Many more think the same way as us but they're afraid to say it and prefer to play a defensive game in words.

"That's not our way," he added. "I don't think that's Manchester United. I think Manchester United have to say we want to win the title.''

United defeated champions Leicester City 2-1 in last Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley and will look to assert their title credentials in their opener away at Bournemouth on Sunday.

