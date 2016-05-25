Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal applauds fans during a lap of honour after the game. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine /File PhotoLivepic

Manchester United have earned the most prize money since the Premier League's inception in 1992, and will go through the one billion pound mark next year if they match their fifth-place finish of 2015/16, according to spread-betting firm Spreadex.

United have earned 870.3 million pounds ahead of Arsenal with 842.8 million and Liverpool on 815.4 million, according to the study that collated payments to every team over the past 24 years.

This year's champions Leicester City are 25th on the list, with earnings of 247.7 million pounds, of which 93.2 million was won in this season alone.

Depending on where they finish clubs will next season receive between £100-£150 million each.

"Even teams that finish in the relegation positions now receive amounts that are eye-watering by anyone's standards," Andy Mackenzie, marketing communications manager for Spreadex, said in an emailed statement.

