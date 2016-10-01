Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with FC Zorya Luhansk's Eduard Sobol and Ivan Petriak. Manchester United v FC Zorya Luhansk - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 29/9/16. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their third goal. Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League - Old Trafford - 24/9/16. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

LONDON Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has backed Jose Mourinho's squad to get back to challenging for top honours, three years since they last won the Premier League.

Since Alex Ferguson retired after winning the league in 2013, United have finished seventh, fourth and fifth, their only major trophy during that time being last season's FA Cup.

Rashford, who has scored three league goals this season, burst on to the scene in February, netting on his Premier League, Europa League, and senior international debuts.

However, the 18-year-old said personal accolades took a back seat to team honours.

"You don't think about individual targets until you fulfil team targets," Rashford told The Sun newspaper.

"We have a squad that can challenge for the title and other trophies, so that's the priority, given what the club has been through over the last few years.

"When the transition started, I was with the under-15s. Now I know I have to be part of trying to turn things around. But it's something the squad is more than capable of."

Rashford scored twice on his debut against Midtjylland and praised the club for instilling a winning mentality in him from his academy days.

"I didn't know I was starting until three minutes before. I went in and put my shirt on and the team were already in the tunnel," he said.

"I know it could break some players, but in football you just have to be mentally strong. It's one of the big components that you need to be successful.

"That is something that is instilled in you here. That winning mentality. They teach you from when you're very young, so when you get to the first team you don't have to change your mentality."

United, who are six points behind league leaders Manchester City, host Stoke City on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)